TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

