TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.83 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $71.83 million and $1.09 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

