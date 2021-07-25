Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

