Truist Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

INTC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

