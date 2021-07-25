TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $904.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

