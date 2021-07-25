TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $13.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TPVG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

