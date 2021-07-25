Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9,804 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

