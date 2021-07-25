Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of TRN opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

