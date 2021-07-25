TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.38% of TriNet Group worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

