Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 4.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.39. 14,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,378,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
