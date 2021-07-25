Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 4.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.39. 14,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,378,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

