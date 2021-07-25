Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.