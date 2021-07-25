Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

