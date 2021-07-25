Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

