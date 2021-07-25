Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.13. 470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRATF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

