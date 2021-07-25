TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 69,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

