TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

