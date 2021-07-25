TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 15,143 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after acquiring an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 14,894,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526,525. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

