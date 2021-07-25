TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. 4,876,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,077. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

