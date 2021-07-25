TownSquare Capital LLC Has $62.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $62,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 1,283,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $66.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

