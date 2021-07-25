TownSquare Capital LLC Has $22.27 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.18. 890,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.60 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

