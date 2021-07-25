TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 25,602 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,991,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $129.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

