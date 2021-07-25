TitanSwap Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $385.27 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00021083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

