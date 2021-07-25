Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 73,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

