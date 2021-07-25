TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $719,012.95 and $4.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00932429 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

