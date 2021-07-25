Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Get Thryv alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.