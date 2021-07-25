Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.
In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.