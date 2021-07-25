Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 518 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 102.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 152.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

