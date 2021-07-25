Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $74,131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $306,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $201,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $51,168,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $283,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

