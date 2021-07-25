Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

