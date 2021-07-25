Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 180 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.