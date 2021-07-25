THEKEY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,317.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $245,317.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

