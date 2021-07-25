The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The York Water were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The York Water by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in The York Water by 5.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.22. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

