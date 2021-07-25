The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $222.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 213,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,972. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

