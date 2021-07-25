The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.