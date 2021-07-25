The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

The Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 135.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,225.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.