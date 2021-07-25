The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.12 ($2.18) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

