The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The First of Long Island also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

