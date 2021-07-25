The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

CHEF stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

