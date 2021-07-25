The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Boston Beer also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.00-22.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $693.21 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

