The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.96. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,196. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.71. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

