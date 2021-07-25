The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

