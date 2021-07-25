The Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

