TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.56 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $4,708.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,255.63 or 0.99763897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00870134 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,503,516,066 coins and its circulating supply is 43,502,786,957 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.