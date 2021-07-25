TD Securities Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.30.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$715.55 million and a P/E ratio of -63.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

