TD Securities Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perfom rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.70.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

