Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.30.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

