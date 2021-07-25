Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

