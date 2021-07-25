SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $34,134.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNX opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

