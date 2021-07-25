SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $34,134.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:SNX opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
