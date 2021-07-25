Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

