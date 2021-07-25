Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 101 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 87.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

SVNLY stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

