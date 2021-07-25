Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 82,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,704. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

