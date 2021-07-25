SVB Leerink Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $975.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $930.00 to $975.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $889.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

